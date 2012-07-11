Here's Evidence That Obama's Attacks Hammering Mitt Romney's Private Equity Career Are Working

Over the past couple of months, the Obama campaign and outside groups supporting President Barack Obama have hammered Mitt Romney’s record as CEO of private-equity firm Bain Capital. The Obama campaign insists the attacks are working among swing-state voters. And a new poll released Tuesday provides some evidence to back up that claim.



A new survey from the Democratic-leaning Public Policy Polling gives Obama an overall one-point lead in the state over Romney. That’s a three-point swing from last month, when the firm found Romney with a two-point lead while Obama lost a stunning amount of African-American support.

And much of the difference can be attributed to the Bain Capital attacks, which appear to be working. PPP found that North Carolina voters viewed Romney’s Bain experience as an 11-point net negative. Here’s a look at the topline:

Photo: Public Policy Polling

And the key: 35 per cent of Independents felt more negatively about Romney because of his tenure at Bain Capital, compared with 29 per cent that felt more positively. Both women and men viewed Romney more negatively because of Romney’s Bain tenure.

North Carolina is a near must-win for Romney as a path to an election victory.

