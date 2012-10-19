Obama And Romney Killed It In Hilarious Speeches At A Dinner Last Night

President Barack Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney kept with tradition and made a joint appearance at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York last night, delivering dueling joke speeches that made fun of each other and themselves.



“This is the third time Gov. Romney and I have met recently,” Obama quipped. “As some of you have noticed, I had a lot more energy in our second debate. I felt really well rested after the nice long nap that I had during the first debate.”

Watch the videos below.

Here’s Romney’s speech:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s Obama:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

