President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign is already blasting Mitt Romney over his remarks suggesting that 47 per cent of Americans are freeloaders dependent on the government.



In a new web video, Obama campaign aides plays the remarks — made at a secretly-taped private fundraiser — to people on the street.

Watch their reactions below:

