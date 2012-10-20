What Barack Obama Looks Like When He's Back On His Game

Two weeks after his disastrous debate performance sent his campaign into a tailspin, Barack Obama finally seemed back on top today, revving up a Virginia crowd with his new “diagnosis” for Mitt Romney: “Romnesia.”



The term was part of a direct pitch to female and youth voters, coined to attack Romney for his recent tack to the centre on issues like women’s health, equal pay, and cutting taxes for the wealthy.

“Mr. Severely Conservative wants you to think he was severely kidding about everything he said over the last year,” Obama said. “He’s forgetting what his own positions are, and he’s betting that you will too. I mean, he’s changing up so much, back-trackin’ and sidesteppin’. We’ve got to name this condition he’s going through. I think it’s called Romnesia.”

The term — which is now trending worldwide on Twitter — may seem like a gimmick, but it drove the crowd in Virginia totally wild.

