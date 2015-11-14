Obama ripped Trump's mass deportation plan

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s immigration plan calls for deporting 11 million undocumented immigrants from the United States.

Ohio Gov. and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich already called the plan ridiculous, and now the president is doing the same.

In an interview with ABC, President Barack Obama said it would be expensive, absurd, and uncharacteristic of American values.

“Putting them in — what? — detention centres and then systematically sending them out? No one thinks that that is realistic,” Obama said. “But more importantly, that’s not who we are, as Americans.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

