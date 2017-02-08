Obama challenged Richard Branson to a kitesurfing contest while on vacation in the Virgin Islands

Screenshot/ Virgin Richard Branson and Barack Obama vacationing in the British Virgin Islands.

Former President Barack Obama has clearly been enjoying his vacation at Richard Branson’s private estate in the British Virgin Islands.

Branson challenged Obama — who grew up surfing and swimming on Hawaii’s beaches — to a kitesurfing competition, according to a blog post from Branson.

The rules: Obama would try and learn how to kitesurf, while Branson would try and learn how to foilboard (an advanced type of hydroplaning surfboard). The two would then see who could surf the longest on their respective watercraft.

And though Branson has long been known for his adventurous exploits, the former president was no slouch in the water. He bested Branson by travelling over 100 meters on the kiteboard, to Branson’s 50 meters on his foilboard.

“Being the former president, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it,” Branson wrote.

For Obama, this excursion was a long time coming.

Obama told Branson that just before he became president in 2009, he went surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he got back to the beach, his security team told him: “This will be the last time you surf for eight years,” Branson wrote.

Check out the video of the former president having a blast:

And here are a couple more pictures:

