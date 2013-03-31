Here Are Obama And RGIII Hanging Out At The NCAA Tournament

The most powerful man in Washington, D.C., attended Saturday’s Elite Eight game between Syracuse and Marquette. And President Barack Obama got to chat with him, Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III:



RGIII and President Obama talking shop at the Verizon centre. #Redskins #USA twitter.com/_JakeRussell/s… — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 30, 2013

Obama got a nice round of applause when he was flashed on the Verizon centre’s big screen. Obama attended the game with Reggie Love, his former personal aide who was also a member of the Duke team that won the 2001 national championship.

Syracuse ended up beating Marquette, 55-39, advancing to the Final Four for the first time in a decade. In his bracket, Obama picked Syracuse to lose to Indiana in the Sweet 16.

