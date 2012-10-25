Obama Finally Reveals What He Wants To Do In His Second Term—In A Private Phone Call With A Newspaper Editor

I guess I should have known that presidential candidates spend some time sucking up to newspaper editorial boards in hopes of earning endorsements, but it was still startling to be reminded of this.



Mitt Romney, I just learned, spent some time recently sucking up to the editors of The Des Moines Register, hoping to win their blessing.

And then last week President Obama called the editors of the same paper to do his own sucking up!

(As an aside, I don’t know what we’re doing wrong around here, but the phone on my desk never seems to have a President or Governor on the end of it when it rings. Doesn’t anyone want to spend some time sucking up to Business Insider?)

The conversation between President Obama and Des Moines Register editors Rick Green and Laura Hollingsworth was supposed to be private, but Green and Hollingsworth complained to the White House afterwards and the White House allowed them to publish a transcript.

And that’s very helpful.

Because now we finally have some more details on what President Obama wants to do if he wins a second term!

In the conversation, Obama laid out his agenda. And it seems that Mitt Romney is not the only guy with a 5 point plan.

Specifically, the President wants to:

Bring more manufacturing jobs back to America by granting tax incentives that encourage “insourcing”

Improve education by helping states hire better teachers, especially in science, tech, engineering and maths, and increase the number of two-year community college programs

Develop more domestic energy–traditional and renewable

Reduce the deficit (by trimming spending AND raising revenue)

Restore America’s crumbling infrastructure

Here are the highlights:

Number one, I’m very interested in continuing to build on the work that we did not just in the auto industry but some of the other industrial sectors, bringing manufacturing back to our shores; changing our tax code to reward companies that are investing here. There is a real sense that companies are starting to make decisions about insourcing, and some modest incentives I think can make a real difference in terms of us seeing continued manufacturing growth, which obviously has huge ramifications throughout the economy, including in the service sector of the economy.

Number two, education, which has obviously been a priority for us over the last four years — I want to build on what we’ve done with Race to the Top, but really focus on STEM education — maths, science, technology, computer science. And part of that is helping states to hire teachers with the highest standards and training in these subjects so we can start making sure that our kids are catching up to some of the other industrialized world.

Two million more slots in community colleges that allows our workers to retrain, but also young people who may not want to go to a four-year college, making sure that the training they’re receiving is actually for jobs that are out there right now. And we want to continue to work — building on the progress we’ve done over the last four years — to keep tuition low for those who do attend either a two-year or a four-year college.

Number three, controlling our own energy. This obviously is of interest to Iowa. Our support of biofuels, our support of wind energy has created thousands of jobs in Iowa. But even more importantly, this is going to be the race to the future. The country that controls new sources of energy, not just the traditional sources, is going to have a huge competitive advantage 10 years from now, 20 years from now, 30 years from now.

So in addition to doubling our fuel-efficiency standards on cars and trucks, what we want to do is make sure that we’re producing new technologies here — long-lasting batteries, making sure that we are developing the wind and solar and other energy sources that may provide us a breakthrough. In the meantime, we’re still producing oil and natural gas at a record pace, but we’ve got to start preparing for the future. And as I said, it creates jobs right now in Iowa.

Number four, I want to reduce our deficit. It’s got to be done in a balanced way. I’ve already cut a trillion dollars’ worth of spending. I’m willing to do more. I’m willing to cut more, and I’m willing to work with Democrats and Republicans when it comes to making some adjustments that bring down the cost of our health care programs, which obviously are the biggest drivers of our deficit.

But nobody who looks at the numbers thinks it’s realistic for us to actually reduce our deficit in a serious way without also having some revenue. And we’ve identified tax rates going up to the Clinton rates for income above $250,000; making some adjustments in terms of the corporate tax side that could actually bring down the corporate tax overall, but broaden the base and close some loopholes. That would be good for our economy, and it would be good for reducing our deficit.

And finally, using some of the war savings to put people back to work on infrastructure — roads, bridges. We’ve fallen behind in that area. And we can — this deferred maintenance, we can put people to work, back, right now, and at the same time make sure that our economy is more competitive over the long term.

So that’s sort of a summary of the things I want to accomplish to create jobs and economic growth. Obviously, there are other items on the agenda. We need to get immigration reform done, and I’m fully committed to doing that. I think there’s still more work on the energy efficiency side that we can do — helping to retrofit our buildings, schools, hospitals, so that they’re energy efficient — because if we achieved efficiencies at the level of, let’s say, Japan, we could actually cut our power bill by about 20-25 per cent, and that would have the added benefit of taking a whole bunch of carbon out of the atmosphere.

So there are some things that we can do, but obviously the key focus is making sure that the economy is growing. That will facilitate all the other work that we do.

