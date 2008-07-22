Obama Retaliates Against "The New Yorker" For Muslim Terrorist Cover?

Everyone in the press is following Barack Obama abroad this week. Everyone, that is, except for The New Yorker, which just published a cover of the candidate dressed as a Muslim terrorist:



Politico: 40 journalists, including such leading correspondents as Dan Balz of The Washington Post, will be aboard his plane for next week’s swing through Jordan, Israel, Germany, France and England.

The campaign received 200 requests for press seats on the plane.

Among those for whom there was no room was Ryan Lizza, Washington correspondent of The New Yorker. The campaign, which was furious about the magazine’s satirical cover this week, cited space constraints in turning him away.

Funny, that sounds like the same thing that happened to The New York Times‘ presence on Cheney’s plane in 2004. Really not a good precedent for Obama to set.

