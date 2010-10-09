Obama Responds To Ugly Jobs Report, And Makes It Clear That The Coming Fight Is Over State Bailouts

Photo: AP

Barack Obama has just responded to this morning’s jobs report. We noted the big story right now is that state and local governments are slashing jobs aggressively, so that’s a key focus for him, the fact that many of those laid off are teachers, firefighters and other folks that draw a public-sector salary.He’s specifically slamming Republicans for their unwillingness to do more for the states. This is going to be a major problem in the next Congress, because sans another real estate bubble, tax revenues will still remain way depressed, and yet we don’t see the GOP moving much on this issue.



