Obama Makes Statement On 'Heartbreaking' Police Shooting That Led To Riots In Missouri

President Barack Obama issued a statement Tuesday responding to the fatal shooting of an African-American teenager Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri on Saturday. Obama called the incident “heartbreaking” and alluded to the riots that subsequently engulfed the town by calling on people to respond “in a way that heals, not in a way that wounds.”

“The death of Michael Brown is heartbreaking, and Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to his family and his community at this very difficult time. As Attorney General Holder has indicated, the Department of Justice is investigating the situation along with local officials, and they will continue to direct resources to the case as needed,” said Obama. “I know the events of the past few days have prompted strong passions, but as details unfold, I urge everyone in Ferguson, Missouri, and across the country, to remember this young man through reflection and understanding. We should comfort each other and talk with one another in a way that heals, not in a way that wounds. Along with our prayers, that’s what Michael and his family, and our broader American community, deserve.”

Police have said Brown, who was 18-years-old and unarmed, assaulted an officer before his death. On Monday evening, police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at members of the largely African-American community who were protesting over Brown’s death.

