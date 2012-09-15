Obama honours The Americans Killed In Libya: 'We Will Bring To Justice Those Who Took Them From Us'

Courtesy of CBS



President Barack Obama will speak soon on the death of Chris Stevens, the U.S. Ambassador to Libya who was killed in attacks on a U.S. consulate there this week. Along with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, he will also remember the lives of the three other Americans killed Tuesday in Benghazi at the Andrews Air Force Base.. Also killed in the attacks were were Americans Sean Smith, Glen A. Doherty and Tyrone S. Woods.

“Chris Stevens is everything America could want in an ambassador,” Obama said.

Stevens “laid down his life for his friends, Libyan and American, for us all. Today, Chris is home,” Obama said.

Obama addressed the families of those who were killed: “Know this,” he said. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. We will bring to justice those who took them from us.”

