OBAMA RELEASES BIRTH CERTIFICATE

The White House has just released the full “CERTIFICATE OF LIVE BIRTH” for Obama.



The certificate does say that his father was born in Kenya.

The question is: Is this a mistake? Isn’t it good for Obama’s critics to be obsessed with the birther issue?

Here it is, via The White House website:

Photo: The White House

In a blog post, White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer explained the decision to release the ceritificate: “The President believed the distraction over his birth certificate wasn’t good for the country. It may have been good politics and good TV, but it was bad for the American people and distracting from the many challenges we face as a country.”

Of course, this is a copy, and it says CERTIFICATE OF LIVE BIRTH, so our guess is that this won’t end the controversy at all.

Here’s a link to the full document on Slideshare >

Click here for a 60-second guide to the history of the birther movement >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.