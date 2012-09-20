WHITE HOUSE: The Romney Campaign Is Totally 'Desperate'

Photo: AP

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney suggested multiple times the Romney campaign is “desperate” Wednesday as it sought to shift discussion to leaked 1998 audio in which President Obama says he “actually believes in redistribution, at least at a certain level.”Carney said the Romney campaign’s focus on the audio resembled “desperate efforts,” and said it was something of a last resort for a campaign that is “having a very bad day — or a very bad week.”



“A desperate effort to change the subject,” Carney said, when asked about the audio.

Later, a reporter asked Carney to confirm he was saying the Romney campaign was desperate.

“We might be witnessing that now, but I’ll leave that up to the experts,” he said.

After garnering criticism off controversial leaked fundraiser comments that cast Obama supporters as dependent on government, Romney is attempting to swing the conversation to blame Obama himself for that dependence. Part of that strategy involves hitting Obama for the “redistribution” soundbite.

