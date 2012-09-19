NEW LEAKED OBAMA VIDEO FROM 1998: 'I Actually Believe In Redistribution' At A Certain Level

In an interview on Fox News, Mitt Romney twice cited audio released via The Drudge Report today that features President Barack Obama saying he “actually believe[s] in redistribution, at least at a certain level to make sure that everybody’s got a shot.”



Here’s the video:

The video is from an Oct. 19, 1998, conference at Loyola University, according to the video. The user, Nick Cruz, just joined YouTube today and is apparently 102 years old.

Some of the themes Obama hits in the minute-and-a-half-long video are not that different, though, from ones he brings up on the campaign trail today. He discusses “resuscitating this notion that we’re all in this thing together, leave nobody behind” and how he’d like to give everyone a “shot” with regards to the tax code.

The “redistribution” buzzword, though, led Romney to fire back in a Fox News interview today using the video as ammo against criticism stemming from recent comments slamming Obama supporters. The video was promoted by The Drudge Report about 40 minutes before Romney went on air with Neil Cavuto on Fox.

With a little more context, here’s the transcript of what Obama said:

“I think that what we’re going to have to do is resuscitate the notion that government action can be effective at all. There has been a systematic — I don’t think it’s too strong to call it a propaganda campaign — against the possibility of government action and its efficacy. And I think some of it’s been deserved. Chicago Housing Authority has not been a model of good policy-making and neither, necessarily, have been the Chicago public schools.

What this means, then, is that we try to resuscitate this notion that we’re all in this together, leave nobody behind, we do have to be innovative in thinking what are the delivery systems that are actually effective and meet people where they live. And my suggestion, I guess, would be that the trick — and this is one of the few areas I think that there are technical issues that need to be dealt with as opposed to just political issues — I think the trick is figuring out how do we structure government systems that pool resources, and hence facilitate some redistribution, because I actually believe in redistribution, at least at a certain level, to make sure that everybody’s got a shot.”

