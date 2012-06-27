The Romney Campaign Is Hammering Obama For 'Mocking' And 'Taunting' Red Sox Fans

Mitt Romney‘s campaign is chiding President Barack Obama this morning for being insensitive to … Boston Red Sox fans.



Taking a break from the ongoing campaign about how he’d be a better choice to get America’s economy back and running, the Romney campaign highlighted Obama’s tongue-in-cheek remark at a fundraiser in Boston last night in which he “thanked” Red Sox fans for the trade of Kevin Youkilis to the White Sox.

“I’m just saying, he’s going to have to change the colour of his socks,” said Obama, whose favourite baseball team is the White Sox. The crowd booed Obama, probably because the wounds are still fresh and Youkilis was a fan favourite.

Cue the Romney campaign, which sent an email this morning lambasting Obama for “mocking” and “taunting” Red Sox fans. CNN reporter Jim Acosta tweeted that the Romney campaign said Obama “went to the heart of Red Sox nation and committed an error.” It added that Obama “chose to mock them for trading away one of its favourite players at a time when the team is struggling,” Boston Globe reporter Matt Viser tweeted.

By the end of Obama’s speech at Symphony Hall in Boston, he realised his mistake.

“I didn’t think I was going to get any boos out of here,” Obama said. “I should not have brought up baseball. I understand. My mistake! My mistake! You’ve got to know your crowd.”

The crowd forgave him, cheering after one supporter said, “We still love you!”

Kevin Youkilis has yet to weigh in on the situation.

