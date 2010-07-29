The Obama Administration Tries To Propagandize Its Way To An Economic Recovery

Yesterday we noted how, absurdly, The White House blog was trumpeting a new cheap housing program as part of its recovery efforts.



Actually, not just its recovery efforts, but its Recovery Summer efforts. That’s right, the recovery, over the past month, has been branded. So, for example, Joe Biden recently visited Yellowstone National Park as part of this Recovery Summer.

Presumably the idea is: get everyone repeating this phrase, recovery summer, over and over again, and maybe it will actually happen.

Of course, the risk is that unemployed voters will wonder if there’s a recovery summer for everyone else, and get even more angry that they’re not taking part, punishing the Democrats in November.

As silly as it sounds though, pretty much everything gets branded like this. Heck, we’ve been branding wars (like Desert Storm) for a couple of decades now. Why not brand the comeback from the greatest recession since the Depression?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.