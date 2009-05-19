Obama Ready To Unveil New Fuel Economy Standards

Barack Obama will announce new fuel economy standards today, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.



Automakers will have to hit 35 miles per gallon by 2016. That’s 42 mpg for cars and 26.2 for trucks and SUVs, according the Times. This updates a previous law that said they’d have to hit the 35 mpg benchmark by 2020.

Earlier this year Obama announced a fuel economy standard of 30 mpg by 2011 for cars and 24 mpg for light trucks and SUVs.

Prior the the Journal report, Politico reported that the new tailpipe-emissions announcement would be historic as it “avoids a patchwork of standards and harmonizes so many stakeholders, including automakers, state governments, the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency.”

As part of the agreement, California, which was planning on raising standards independently, will fall in line with federal plan.

