Here's What Obama Thinks About Mitt Romney Running For President Again

President Barack Obama held a press conference on Friday and he was asked his “reaction to the news that Mitt Romney is thinking about running for president again.”

The question, which came from ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, drew laughs from the audience. So did the president’s reaction.

“I have no comment,” Obama said while smiling broadly.

Though he didn’t say anything about his thoughts on Romney considering another presidential campaign, Obama’s expression seemed to speak volumes:

