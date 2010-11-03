Obama's Re-Election Odds Begin At 57%

The race for 2012 starts today, and… Barack Obama is still clearly the favourite. Incumbency is a powerful thing, and the big problem for the GOP is that it has no obvious candidate (yet) who could clearly beat Obama. The bench is not deep, as they say.



On InTrade, the odds of a Democrat (technically, it could be someone other than Obama if someone beats him in a primary) are at 57% to win in 2012.

