Obama Campaign Shatters Records, Raises $86 Million

President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign announced Wednesday morning that it raised $86 million in the second quarter of 2011, nearly three times more than Mitt Romney, the closest Republican contender.



In a video to supporters, campaign manager Jim Messina said $47 million went to the campaign, while the balance was transferred to the Democratic National Committee. (The totals do not include the Obama-affiliated Super Pac, Priorities USA.)

Romney raised $18.25 million in the quarter, not including $12 million raised by his Super Pac.

Messina added that the campaign now has 552,462 individual donors, with the average donation $69 dollars.

“We did this from the bottom up,” he said. “We didn’t accept one single dollar from Washington lobbyists or special interest PACs. A commitment no other presidential campaign has made, and which the Republican National Committee also refuses to make.”

Obama’s numbers beat expectations — which were a combined $80 million — and proved once again he will be very difficult for Republicans to beat. They also shattered records for incumbent fundraising at this stage in a campaign.

GOP fundraising so far has been off to a slow start, with a crowded field and a lackluster economy keeping many big donors away.

