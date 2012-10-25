Obama Quoted Katy Perry Lyrics In His Latest Speech—Here's Today's Buzz

APAfter taping an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” President Obama jetted to Las Vegas Thursday for a rally. After Katy Perry performed wearing a dress that looked like a giant ballot, the president told the crowd of 13,000 that he was pulling an all-nighter, adding that if he wasn’t going to get any sleep, he “might as well be in Vegas.” This was before Katy’s 91-year-old grandmother gave the president a kiss on the cheek, leaving a lipstick mark on his face. He joked that he had to wipe it off before the First Lady saw it.

ABC has purchased a TV show from “Scrubs” actor Zach Braff titled “Garage Bar”–an ensemble project about a bunch of friends in the orbit of their one newly pop star-ified friend. The single camera comedy will be written, directed, and executive produced all by Braff himself.

Paramount Pictures has closed its deal to acquire “Our Name Is Adam,” the T.S. Nowlin script that will have Tom Cruise play an astronaut who travels back in time and works with his younger self.

P.Diddy has been injured in a serious car crash in Los Angeles after a car turned left in front of Diddy’s SUV and Diddy’s driver t-boned the other vehicle.

Jessica Simpson’s parents, Joe and Tina, have filed for divorce amidst gay rumours. Their statement to People Wednesday came the same day that buzz built around a story in the National Enquirer reporting that Joe had come out to his family. “It is an amicable split and there is no third party involved,” says the rep. “Any other related allegations are completely false. The family appreciates your respect for their privacy at this time.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s fiend made this video message mocking homeless people that was played during their Italy wedding last week:



