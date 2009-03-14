Obama Puts New CIO Vivek Kundra On Suspension

Another Obama appointee runs into trouble.

Vivek Kundra, the first person to hold the newly created position of “America’s CIO,” has been placed on indefinite leave by the President. Yesterday FBI agents raided Vivek’s old offices in the DC municipal government and arrested two in an ongoing bribery investigation.

So far, there’s no implication that Vivek was involved in any shenanigans. But given the warm welcome Vivek received when he has tapped for the job just last week, things couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start.

WashPost: The White House said this morning that President Obama’s chief information officer has been placed on leave out of “an abundance of caution,” even though federal authorities say the staffer is not being investigated in connection with an alleged bribery scam at the D.C. government office he headed until early this month.

Vivek Kundra, who was tapped as the White House technology czar March 5, oversaw technology projects and budgets for 86 D.C. government agencies as head of the District’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

Yesterday, a mid-level manager in that office was arrested, along with a business executive, on bribery charges involving city contracts that included “ghost” workers and kickbacks, federal authorities said.

