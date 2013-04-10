Obama Calls For Social Security Cut, And Buries It At The Very Bottom Of His Announcement

At 6 AM, The White House released a 6 page summary of The President’s budget plan, which will seek to raise $580 billion in new taxes on the way to cutting the deficit by over $1.7 trillion over 10 years.



The most controversial item in the budget is a new measure of indexing growth of Social Security payments called a Chained CPI. Our Walt Hickey goes into the technical details here. Meanwhile, liberals are already launching a full-on assault against the idea.

Anyway, it’s almost difficult to find the line about this idea in the summary.

It’s buried at the bottom of the last page. It just says:

$230 billion in savings from using a chained measure of inflation for cost-of-living adjustments throughout the Budget, with protections for the most vulnerable.

Here’s a partial screenshot of the last page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.