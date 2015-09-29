Here's an intense toast between Obama and Putin in New York

US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both in New York City on Monday to address the annual United Nations General Assembly.

And the two world leaders shared a Monday lunch together at UN headquarters — including this toast:

The luncheon followed both presidents’ competing speeches before the General Assembly. Obama and Putin took a number of subtle — and not-so-subtle shots — at each other on the world stage. The US and Russia have a number of disagreements on foreign policy, notably the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea and its increasing military presence in the Middle East, especially Syria.

Later in the day, they are scheduled to have a face-to-face meeting.

NOW WATCH: A Mexican immigrant explains why she supports Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.