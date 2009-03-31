Obama Pushes A 'Good Car-Bad Car' Solution For Automakers

You remember the good bank-bad bank idea, right?



Meet good car-bad car.

According to WSJ, the Obama administration would like to see a restructuring that would split GM’s good parts off from the bad parts. Details are scant, but the idea is that Chevy and Cadillac would somehow be spun off to their own company.

But what would the bad part be? A bunch of Saturns and some awful union legacy costs? Lovely.

