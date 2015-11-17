Obama revealed the time he was proud of George W. Bush

President Obama and his predecessor, George W. Bush, may not agree on a lot of things, but at a press conference in Turkey Obama revealed a time when he was proud of Bush.

“You know, I had a lot of disagreements with George W. Bush on policy, but I was very proud after 9/11 when he was adamant and clear about the fact that this is not a war on Islam,” Obama told a crowd of reporters.

The president was answering questions about the US’ response to the Paris attacks on Friday, where at least 129 people were killed in a series of coordinated attacks, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Obama made clear that the issue of terrorism is not the same as the “refugee issue.” He also criticised some Republicans, claiming that the way some of these leaders responded to the attacks in Paris in regard to migrants from Syria and other countries was “shameful.”

“When I hear folks say, ‘Well, maybe we should admit the Christians but not the Muslims.’ When I hear political leaders suggesting that there would be a religious test for which a person who’s fleeing from a war-torn country is admitted… that’s not American,” Obama said. “That’s not who we are.”

