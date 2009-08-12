Obama Drops The Hammer On Credit Default Swaps Traders

The Obama administration has sent its plan to regulate those financial weapons of mass destruction, credit default swaps, to Congress:



WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration on Tuesday sent Congress legislation seeking to impose broad new oversight on derivatives, the complex financial instruments blamed for hastening the global economic crisis.

The plan is designed to bring transparency to, and prevent manipulation in, a $600 trillion unregulated worldwide market. Credit default swaps, a form of insurance against loan defaults, account for about $60 trillion of that market. The collapse of the swaps brought the downfall of Wall Street banking house Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and nearly toppled American International Group Inc. last fall, prompting the government to support the insurance conglomerate with about $180 billion.

In a point long awaited by the financial industry, the plan defines types of derivatives broadly in a way it says will be ”capable of evolving with the markets.”

The plan sent to Capitol Hill was the final section of the administration’s sweeping legislative proposal for overhauling the U.S. financial rule book to help avert a repeat of the meltdown touched off last year. It capped a series of measures rolled out in recent weeks by the Treasury Department.

Under the proposal, the big investment banks that trade the derivatives would be subject to requirements for holding capital reserves against risk and other rules. A new network of clearinghouses would be established to provide transparency for trades in credit default swaps and other derivatives. All so-called ”standardized” derivatives would be required to go through clearinghouses and to be traded on regulated exchanges or electronic trading systems.

customised derivative products, by contrast, are designed for specific users in a transaction and would remain largely unregulated — a gap that some critics fear could allow abuses.

The plan defines standardized derivatives broadly. An over-the-counter derivative that is accepted by an official clearinghouse would be presumed to be standardized. In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission would get authority to prevent attempts by market players to falsely portray derivatives as customised to skirt the oversight of clearinghouses and exchanges.

CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler recently estimated that about 80 per cent of derivatives could be considered standardized under the plan.

Late last month, two influential House lawmakers announced an agreement on guidelines for legislation to regulate derivatives, a proposal that closely resembles the administration’s plan. Democratic Reps. Barney Frank, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, and Collin Peterson, who heads the House Agriculture Committee, said the House could vote on a bill in September.

Gensler on Tuesday called the administration proposal ”a very important step toward much-needed reform to protect the American people.”

IMPROVEMENTS TO REGULATION OF OVER-THE-COUNTER DERIVATIVES MARKETS



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.