Obama Taps Guy Who Thinks His Tax Credit Won't Work To Be His Top Economic Aide

Not a huge surprise: Obama is hiring Austan Goolsbee to replace outgoing top economic aide Christina Romer.



Goolsbee’s been in the administration for a while, and is frequently on TV, so this is a logical choice.

Just this week, though, folks discovered an old paper of Goolsbee’s in which he slams the type of business tax breaks that Obama proposed this week. Hopefully the first TV interview he does will see him asked about that.

