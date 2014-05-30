Obama Says He's Probably Had Multiple 'Mild' Concussions

President Barack Obama thinks he probably suffered “minor concussions” when he played sports as a youth.

The White House held an East Room event Thursday afternoon highlighting the dangers of concussions and, according to a pool report, Obama candidly discussed his own sports injuries. Obama was on his high school’s 1979 state championship basketball team, played pickup games in college, and continues to shoot hoops as president.

The pool reporter, Roll Call’s Steven Dennis, wrote of the event, “I’ll note that I had a good view of one of the president’s teleprompters and he frequently went off-script, including when he talked about multiple times playing sports when he got a ringing in his ears, which he said might have been ‘a mild concussion.'”

Obama said he didn’t think much of the ringing at the time but now knows he should have been concerned.

The president, whose White House has prioritised healthy eating and exercise habits for children, nevertheless “encouraged kids and parents to continue to engage in sports,” the report said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.