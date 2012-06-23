President Obama's 'Doing Fine' Gaffe Doesn't Register With Most Voters

Photo: AP

Half of voters were unaware of President Barack Obama’s political gaffe when he said in a press conference that “the private sector is doing fine,” according to a new poll released by YouGov. In the survey, 47 per cent of participants correctly identified Obama’s statement, but 53 per cent were unable to, or they incorrectly identified the comment.



Poll participants were asked how Obama described growth in the private sector. Here’s how they responded to the question:

Photo: YouGov

Last week, Republicans and Mitt Romney jumped on Obama’s misstep as proof that he was out-of-touch with both the private sectors and Americans. But the poll, taken a week after Obama’s comments, shows it did not seem to register with voters.

The highest number of people who missed the gaffe all together? Young people. Only 31 per cent knew what Obama had said.

