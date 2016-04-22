'The world lost a creative icon': Obama pays tribute to Prince

President Barack Obama mourned pop music icon Prince, who died suddenly Thursday at the age of 57.

In a statement, the president praised the musician’s virtuosity and artistic vision.

“Today, the world lost a creative icon. Michelle and I join millions of fans from around the world in mourning the sudden death of Prince,” Obama said. “Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent.”

The statement continued:

As one of the most gifted and prolific musicians of our time, Prince did it all. Funk. R&B. Rock and roll. He was a virtuoso instrumentalist, a brilliant bandleader, and an electrifying performer. “A strong spirit transcends rules,” Prince once said — and nobody’s spirit was stronger, bolder, or more creative. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his band, and all who loved him.‎

The president was one of many political figures to pay tribute to the music legend.

Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken both released statements celebrating the native Minnesotan’s life. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, meanwhile, tweeted lyrics and posted multiple photos of Prince albums on the governor’s Instagram account.

