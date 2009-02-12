Obama Presser Beats Out "24"

49.5 million people watched President Obama’s first press conference Monday night. The broadcast beat out FOX’s “24” and NBC’s “Heroes” for the ratings win, reports AdAge.



Among the broadcast networks that broadcast the presser, ABC and NBC led among 18-to-49 year olds, followed by CBS and then FOX. On cable, CNN led followed by Fox News and then MSNBC.

Obama’s ratings may have beat Jack Bauer’s, but former Presidents still edge him out. Bill Clinton drew a 42.1 rating for his first prime-time presser in 1993. George W. Bush’s first press conference after the attacks on September 11, 2001 garnered a 42 household rating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.