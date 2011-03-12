Obama Holds Press Conference On Energy Prices

President Obama is holding a press conference on energy prices.



First comment is about Japan, and the heartbreaking disaster. We have an aircraft carrier en route. US embassy personnel have moved to an off-site location.

Now talking about the price of gasoline. “Families feel the pinch every time they fill up the tank.” Rising prices are not a new phenomenon. This is similar to three years ago before the crisis.

Here’s the good news: The global community can manage any supply disruptions. We’re taking various measures to deal with oil prices, and is watching out for price gouging. The other good news: America is less efficient than it used to be. Meanwhile, the tax deal will help cushion the blow.

Obama calls for energy investments. More domestic production of oil in gas.

T. Boone Pickens: “This is one emergency we can’t drill our way out of.” Talking about efforts to break dependence on oil. Lots of talk about new innovation, technologies, etc.

Q&A time:

Question: What’s your thinking on Libya? Why not a strong response?

Obama: We are slowly tightening the noose. Arms embargo, etc. I haven’t taken any options off the table at this point.

Question: Are you concerned that Obama, recognising that he has no options, will go into a massive firefight with his own people.

Obama: Yes, I am concerned.

Question: On the budget: There have been questions about your leadership…

Obama: Right now it’s important to understand that we’re talking about last year’s business. There are something that I won’t accept. Some deep cuts. The notion that we would cut Pell Grants, when we know that the single most important thing is education… that makes no sense

Question: Jake Tapper asks about the US rushing assistance to the nuclear power plant. He also asks about the treatment of Bradley Manning.

Obama: American assistance to the nuclear power plant is a precaution. On Bradley Manning, he says he has personally asked the Pentagon about his treatment.

Question: At what point would you tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is there a specific price?

Obama: I won’t lay out specific prices, but I will say that the Hurricane Katrina is an example.

