Obama Is About To Hold A Big Press Conference Amid A Week Of Scandal

As he finds himself and his administration embroiled in scandal, President Barack Obama will hold one of the biggest press conferences of his time in office Thursday afternoon.



The press conference is a joint session with Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But it’s a good bet that most of the questions from the White House press corps will focus on either the IRS’ inappropriate targeting of conservative groups, the Department of Justice’s obtaining of AP journalists’ phone records, and new revelations about last September’s terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

Starting on Wednesday, the Obama administration sought to take the offensive on the three different issues. It released 100 pages of Benghazi-related emails attempting to downplay the administration’s role in shaping the talking points after the attack. Then, Obama announced that he had forced the resignation of acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller.

We’ll be covering the press conference live. Check back here for updates.

