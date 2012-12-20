Everyone Flipped Out At White House Reporters For Asking About The Fiscal Cliff Instead Of Guns

Brett LoGiurato

As soon as President Barack Obama began answering questions at a press conference today announcing the formation of a gun violence task force, the fiscal cliff quickly became the dominant topic of conversation.

This led to grumbling throughout the Twittersphere aimed at the White House press corps, which used its first three questions to ask Obama about the cliff and House Speaker John Boehner’s “Plan B.”

Here’s a sampling of the reaction. First from CNN anchor Piers Morgan, who has called for stricter gun control measures in the wake of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., last week:

Piers Morgan

Photo: Twitter/@piersmorgan

Media Matters’ Eric Boehlert:

Obama gun control presser

Photo: Twitter/@EricBoehlert

The Huffington Post’s Michael McAuliff:

Michael McAuliff

Photo: Twitter/mmcauliff

