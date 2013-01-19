The Striking Difference Between Obama's 2008 Portrait And The One That Was Just Released Today

The White House released President Barack Obama’s new presidential portrait today, just in time for his second inauguration.



On Twitter, CBS White House correspondent Mark Knoller points out the striking difference between the new portrait and the one from four years ago. And now see how much he’s aged. The Heritage Foundation’s Lachlan Markay said it looks like 10 years of ageing over the past four.

Obama was 47 when he got elected in 2008. He’s now 51.

Here’s a look at the pictures side by side:

Photo: White House/Pete Souza

