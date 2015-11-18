OBAMA: Here's the presidential perk I'll miss the most

In a wide-ranging GQ interview published Tuesday, President Barack Obama was asked what he’ll miss the most about being president.

His answer: Marine One, the presidential helicopter.

“So the clear answer would be Air Force One: an amazing plane with an amazing crew, they clear out airspace so you don’t have to wait,” Obama told Bill Simmons, the former ESPN columnist who is now at HBO.

“But it may be Marine One,” he added, “because even post presidency, I may be able to round up a private plane sometime, but it’s tough not to have your helicopter waiting for you.”

Simmons asked Obama a number of other light-hearted questions.

For example, Obama said the “most entertaining conspiracy theory” about himself was the “Jade Helm 15” controversy, in which some people worried about an imminent military takeover of the American Southwest.

“That military exercises we were doing in Texas were designed to begin martial law so that I could usurp the Constitution and stay in power longer,” he told Simmons when asked about conspiracy theories. “Anybody who thinks I could get away with telling Michelle I’m going to be president any longer than eight years does not know my wife.”

And Obama also speculated about a potential presidential campaign against real-estate mogul Donald Trump, the current Republican front-runner.

“I would have enjoyed campaigning against Trump,” he said. “That would have been fun.”

