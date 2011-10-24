Obama Begins Running Against Congress, Launches 'We Can't Wait' Campaign

After two forms of his jobs bill failed to pass muster in Congress, President Barack Obama is making good on his threat to run against the legislative branch next year by announcing his “We Can’t Wait” initiative tomorrow in Las Vegas.



According to The New York Times, Obama will announce at least one executive branch initiative every week through the end of the year designed to create jobs without the help of Congress. The initiative is designed to paint House and Senate Republicans as obstructing a jobs agenda whose components enjoy broad public support.

White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer laid out the strategy to the Times thusly:

“The only way we can truly attack our economic challenges is with bold, bipartisan action in Congress. The president will continue to pressure Congressional Republicans to put country before party and pass the American Jobs Act, but he believes we cannot wait, so he will act where they won’t.”

So far Obama’s combative streak has not paid off — with stops in Republican congressional districts doing little to bring his bill closer to passage. But this new strategy doubles-down on rhetoric — with Obama preparing to make the “We Can’t Wait” mantra a central component of his reelection strategy.

