Obama Says His New Attorney General Pick Is 'A Charming People Person'

AP/Susan Walsh President Barack Obama listens as U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch speaks after Obama nominated Lynch to be the Attorney General.

President Barack Obama showered praise on his new pick for attorney general, Loretta Lynch, when he officially announced the choice Saturday morning.

“Loretta might be the only lawyer in America who battles mobsters, and drug lords, and terrorists, and still has the reputation for being a charming people person,” Obama said.

Instead, Obama insisted Lynch, the US attorney for New York’s eastern district, isn’t interested in seeing her own name in the news.

“That’s probably because Loretta doesn’t look to make headlines, she looks to make a difference. She’s not about splash; she’s about substance. I could not be more confident that Loretta will bring her signature intelligence, and passion, and commitment to our key priorities,” he said. “She has consistently proven her leadership.”

For her part, Lynch said she was “so thrilled, and frankly so humbled” to lead the attorney general’s office.

“The Department of Justice is the only cabinet department named for an ideal. And this is actually appropriate because our work is both aspirational and grounded in gritty reality,” Lynch said.

If confirmed, Lynch will replace outgoing Attorney General Eric Holder. Holder announced his resignation in September, but he vowed to stay on the job until his successor is confirmed by the US Senate.

“I am confident that Loretta will lead the Department of Justice with integrity, honour, and distinction,” Holder said in a statement after the announcement. “I congratulate her, once again, on her appointment. And I wish her the best of luck.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.