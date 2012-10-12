This Is What Obama Thought Of Joe Biden's Debate Tonight

President Barack Obama praised Joe Biden Thursday night, telling reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he thought the vice president did “terrific” in his debate against Republican challenger Paul Ryan.



“I’m going to make a special point of saying that I thought Joe Biden was terrific tonight,” Obama said, according to the White House pool report. “I could not be prouder of him. I thought he made a very strong case. I really think that his passion for making sure that the economy grows for the middle class came through. So I’m very proud of him.”

Asked if he had spoken to Biden after the debate ended, Obama replied “with a smile,” “Yes, I just talked to him.”

Biden’s strong performance Thursday likely comes as a relief to Obama and his re-election campaign, which has seen its lead shrink in national and swing state polls in the wake of the President’s dismal debate showing last week.

According to the pool report, however, a senior administration official told reporters on Air Force One Thursday that the President will “be ready for Tuesday night,” when he will face Mitt Romney for the second of three presidential debates.

“I think the president is going to continue what he has done for the whole campaign, which is try and talk to the American people about where he thinks the country needs to go, and compare his vision to Governor Romney’s. The one adjustment we’re going to have to make is, Gov. Romney’s trying to hide a variety of his positions and we’re going to make sure the American people understand what he would actually do if he’s president.”

“We’ll be ready for Tuesday night. I’m just not going to get into our prep. The key thing is the consistency. The president has consistently laid out a message and I think that steadiness is important. The key thing is that Romney is not changing his position; he’s trying to hide his position. He’s not being straight on a number of things. We’re going to hold him accountable.”

