Obama Gives His First Spin On Last Night's Disaster

“Some nights are exhilarating and some nights are humbling” Obama says, as he acknowledged the rough night in his first comments after yesterday’s debacle.



Very prominently he mentions the debt, and what an issue it clearly is.

“I told John Boehner and Mitch McConnell that I am very eager to sit down with members of both parties to figure out how we can work together.”

“There’s a reason we have two parties.”

The key priorities he takes way from last night:

Deficit reduction (!)

Energy

Education

“I’m eager to hear good ideas wherever they come from… and that’s why it’s important to have an honest, civil debate, and I want to engage Republicans and Democrats.”

“What the American people don’t want from us is to spend the next two years re-fighting the battles of the last two years.

Q&A time:

Q1: Are you willing to concede that this was a fundamental rejection of your agenda, and not just about the economy?

Obama: There’s no doubt that the economy was people’s #1 frustration… we’ve made progress but people aren’t feeling it…. the message from the voters is work harder, and focus completely on jobs and the economy. “There’s no doubt that as I reflect on the result of the election, that I’ve got a better job.”

Q2: Do you regret any specific policy discussions, and is it possible that you just don’t get it?

Obama: Not much of an answer at all on this one.

Q3: Healthcare, what’s up now?

Obama: Rambling answer, though he does say that there’s a provision in healthcare reform to burdensome for small businesses, that maybe the government could take a look at.

Q4: Do you accept that any kind of spending is dead?

Obama: No real answer, but he doesn’t want to cut from important investments. Another priority.. making sure taxes don’t go up.

Q5: Will you compromise on anything?

Obama: Something about energy policy. Let’s find areas where we can agree.

Q6: What does it feel like to get smacked so hard?

Obama: It feels bad to see such good public servants lose their jobs.

Q7: Something about cap & trade and compromise etc…

……….. lot of rambling

Obama: Tax cuts alone won’t do it….

OK, we’ve stopped liveblogging. He hasn’t said much in a while…

