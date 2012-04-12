Obama Poses With Four Millionaire Obama Donors To Promote The Buffett Rule

Photo: AP

Today the White House is really putting on a show to support the Buffett rule, a potential added layer in the tax code that would set a minimum tax rate for those making $1 million a year. It’s called the Buffett rule after Warren Buffett, the mega-billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, who famously said it was unfair that he paid a lower tax rate than his secretary.



So to make his pitch this morning, Obama trotted out four millionaires and their secretaries.

And those four millionaires all happened to be Obama donors. Just look them up on the centre for Responsive Politics:

Abigail Disney donated $5,000 to Obama last year, and $4,600 in 2008. She’s president of the Daphne Foundation and a Disney heir.

Frank Jernigan donated $1,000 in 2007. He’s a a retired software engineer from Google.

Lawrence Benenson, partner at Benenson Capital also donated $1,000 to Obama in 2007.

Whitney Tilson donated $4,600 to Obama last September, another $400 last June, as well as 2555 to his 2008 campaign.

And speaking of Mr. Tilson, it seems very unlikely that the Buffet rule is going to touch all of his assets, because they aren’t in the United States anyway. Tilson is the founder of T2 Partner LLC and the Tilson Mutual Funds – including Tilson Offshore Fund.

