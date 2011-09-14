Now 62% Of Americans Think Obama Is Doing A Lousy Job On The Economy--And They Hate His Jobs Plan

Going down like a lead balloon.

Photo: AP Photo/Kevin Lamarque, POOL

President Obama was dealt a horrible hand when he stepped into office in the middle of the worst recession since the Great Depression.But when next year’s election rolls around, there’s no question who will be held responsible.



And the latest poll numbers from Bloomberg aren’t looking good for the President.

President Obama’s “job approval” rating is now down to 45%–a record low

53% of “independents” disapprove of his performance

62% of Americans disapprove of his handling of the economy

Only 36% of Americans approve of Obama’s job-creation efforts

Only 30% approve of his response to the budget deficit

Only 39% approve of his approach to healthcare

Only 40% of Americans think Obama’s new jobs package will work

56% of “independents” think the jobs package will not work

46% of “independents” say they definitely won’t vote for Obama

Only 21% say they will definitely vote for him (In 2008, Obama got 52% of the independent vote)

Since World War 2, no incumbent American president has won re-election with the unemployment rate above 7.2%. It’s now 9.1%.

See more at Bloomberg >

