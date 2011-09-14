Now 62% Of Americans Think Obama Is Doing A Lousy Job On The Economy--And They Hate His Jobs Plan

Photo: AP Photo/Kevin Lamarque, POOL
President Obama was dealt a horrible hand when he stepped into office in the middle of the worst recession since the Great Depression.But when next year’s election rolls around, there’s no question who will be held responsible.
And the latest poll numbers from Bloomberg aren’t looking good for the President.
- President Obama’s “job approval” rating is now down to 45%–a record low
- 53% of “independents” disapprove of his performance
- 62% of Americans disapprove of his handling of the economy
- Only 36% of Americans approve of Obama’s job-creation efforts
- Only 30% approve of his response to the budget deficit
- Only 39% approve of his approach to healthcare
- Only 40% of Americans think Obama’s new jobs package will work
- 56% of “independents” think the jobs package will not work
- 46% of “independents” say they definitely won’t vote for Obama
- Only 21% say they will definitely vote for him (In 2008, Obama got 52% of the independent vote)
Since World War 2, no incumbent American president has won re-election with the unemployment rate above 7.2%. It’s now 9.1%.
