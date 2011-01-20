Obama's Poll Numbers Are Surging, And He's About To Reinvent Himself As A Fiscal Conservative

It’s Clinton 1995 again.



Following his party’s monster electoral defeat Barack Obama is about to reinvent himself as a fiscal conservative, according to a new profile.

That reinvention will be unveiled at the forthcoming State of the Union speech, where he will also talk about innovation as the key to regaining American economic competitiveness.

And in the meantime, his poll numbers are rallying. A new NBC/WSJ poll puts his approval rating at above 50%. He’s at the highest level he’s been since July 2009.

