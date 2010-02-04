Obama Plays The Clean Coal Card With GOP

President Obama is meeting with governors from coal-producing states in order to discuss clean coal technologies and garner support for the struggling energy bill, Huff Po reports.



The administration is releasing a report proposing increased investments in green technologies, according to an administration official.

Many points of the proposals are expected to win support from GOP governors in states rich in coal and corn, which can be used to produce ethanol.

Obama, who said on Monday that he sees clean energy jobs being the “driver of our economy over the long term,” has been pointing to the sector’s potential to get out-of-work Americans employed again.

