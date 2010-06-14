Obama Plans Prime-Time Speech To The Nation On BP, Will Force Company To Set Aside BILLIONS In Escrow

Photo: The White House

More than 50 days after the initial spill in the Gulf, Barack Obama is set to make his strongest move yet, with a speech to the nation on Tuesday night, according to The New York Times.Specifically, he’ll outline a plan that forces BP to set aside billions in an escrow fund, administered by a third party, that will be designated for claims, cleanup, etc.



As the article notes, there’s some question about how, exactly, the President can compel a company to set aside cash like this. Said Press Secretary Robert Gibbs: “The President will use his legal authority to compel them,” a comment that’s only so helpful. Apparently White House lawyers have been looking into this.

Meanwhile, there are lingering questions about the fate of the BP dividend. Some reports suggest that it’ll be gone some time this week after CEO Tony Hayward meets with Obama.

Don’t miss: 10 disastrous mistakes made by BP in the runup to the oil spill >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.