Obama Plans Dramatic Weekend Huddle With ENTIRE Democratic Caucus On Healthcare

The number of Congressmen who say they are voting YES continues to climb. The end is in sight, and this is going to happen, barring any last-minute shift.



But just to be sure, Barack Obama plans to hold a major huddle with the entire Democratic caucus.

Presumably this is to accomplish two things:

1) To sway any last-minute deciders

and

2) To make sure nobody gets cold feet when they head into the “voting booth” so to speak.

On InTrade the odds of passage are now around 80%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.