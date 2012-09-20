Here's A Picture Of Barack Obama With A Pirate

It’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day, and President Barack Obama (or at least his campaign interns) are celebrating.



His campaign Twitter account tweeted this photo this afternoon, with the caption “Arrr you in?”

Photo: Twitter / @BarackObama

We have no idea who the pirate is or when this tete-a-tete took place, but Obama’s lack of grey hair indicates the photoo was taken several years ago.

Notably, the tweet was not sent by the President, who signs his personal tweets “-BO.”

