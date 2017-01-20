48 pictures of Barack Obama discovering his inner child

Brett LoGiurato

US President Barack Obama is set to leave office today, giving way to President-elect Donald Trump for a turn in the White House.

One of the staples of the Obama presidency has been a penchant for discovering his inner child. It’s been revealed in candid photos of Obama, for example, holding babies and hanging out with children.

We’ve compiled some of the best.

Amelia Acosta and Matthew Spieser contributed to an earlier version of this post.

The president is more amused than his young mohawked friend.

Getty Images

Obama greets one of his youngest fans in Prague in 2009.

Getty Images

This kid will never take off that cast.

Flickr/The White House

Obama puffs out his cheeks to amuse an infant visitor to the Oval Office.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president carefully inspects a classroom in Georgia.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

The signature fist-bump.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

This baby gives Obama a fist-bump of his own.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Keeping pace with children running through the White House.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Abraham Lincoln watches in approval as the president and a young girl hug in the Oval Office.

Lawrence Jackson/White House Photo

A young Ohio boy splits some strawberry pie with the POTUS.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president said this shot of him and a pint-sized Spider-Man was his favourite of 2012.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

High five!

Pete Souza/White House Photo

A quick game of hoops in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Cool dad.

White House Flickr/Pete Souza

Obama circles his desk with a petite pink pal in hot pursuit.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

It's hard to say who looks more dapper.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president fills in as coach for his daughter Sasha's basketball game.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Sceptical infants peer at the POTUS through a window.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Obama hoists his young pal.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

A staring contest aboard Air Force One.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

President Pied Piper.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Holding House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter in California.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Blowing dandelions at Martha's Vineyard.

Pete Souza/White House Photographer

An adorable tie-wearing baby visits the White House.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president embraces a young girl during a 2011 visit to Ireland.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Sharing secrets.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

First lady Michelle Obama persuades her husband to join the dancing in Mumbai, India.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president greeting some Estonian schoolgirls.

Flickr/The White House

The president at the heart of the La Follette Lancers' huddle in Madison, Wisconsin.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Spelling out 'Ohio' with some of the state's happiest residents.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Trick or treat!

Flickr/The White House

Peek-a-boo!

Pete Souza/White House Photo

The president and his daughters celebrate the arrival of Bo, one of their Portuguese water dogs.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The POTUS casually greets a family at Stonehenge.

Flickr/The White House

The president hoists a baby into the air during a visit to Japan.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

A young boy reaches up to touch the president's hair.

Pete Souza/White House Photo

Secret secrets.

White House Flickr/Pete Souza

One White House staffer is extra excited about this encounter.

White House Flickr/Pete Souza

This is Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith.

White House Flickr/Pete Souza

The president also fits in with a slightly older crowd.

Flickr/The White House

Obama says hello to a set of twins on the South Lawn.

Flickr/The White House

The president lets this first-grader touch up his hairdo.

Flickr/The White House

Nice baby face.

Flickr/ The White House

A presidential cheek pinch.

Flickr/The White House

POTUS reaching out to a younger fan.

Flickr/The White House

You've got something on your face.

Flickr/White House

In his most natural state.

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

Hi! (Or bye!)

Flickr/The White House

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.