48 pictures of Barack Obama discovering his inner child

US President Barack Obama is set to leave office today, giving way to President-elect Donald Trump for a turn in the White House.

One of the staples of the Obama presidency has been a penchant for discovering his inner child. It’s been revealed in candid photos of Obama, for example, holding babies and hanging out with children.

We’ve compiled some of the best.

Amelia Acosta and Matthew Spieser contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.